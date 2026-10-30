Etihad Airways and STARLUX Airlines expand loyalty programme partnership

Etihad Guest continued to broaden its loyalty footprint, announcing a planned partnership with Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards in spring 2027, enabling reciprocal earning and redemption across both networks.1 Etihad also activated full earn-and-burn frequent flyer partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines’ ShebaMiles and Vietnam Airlines’ Lotusmiles.2 3 STARLUX expanded its North American connectivity via a codeshare with American Airlines from 30-Sep-2026, with reciprocal loyalty benefits planned.4