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    30-Oct-2026 3:34 PM

    Etihad Airways and STARLUX Airlines expand loyalty programme partnership

    Etihad Airways and STARLUX Airlines expanded (29-Oct-2026) the partnership between the Etihad Guest and COSMILE loyalty programmes to introduce "two-way mileage redemption and accrual services for members of both frequent flyer programmes", effective from 28-Oct-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the two airlines launched their loyalty programme partnership in Aug-2026. [more - original PR - Etihad Airways] [more - original PR - STARLUX Airlines]

    Background

    Etihad Guest continued to broaden its loyalty footprint, announcing a planned partnership with Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards in spring 2027, enabling reciprocal earning and redemption across both networks.1 Etihad also activated full earn-and-burn frequent flyer partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines’ ShebaMiles and Vietnam Airlines’ Lotusmiles.2 3 STARLUX expanded its North American connectivity via a codeshare with American Airlines from 30-Sep-2026, with reciprocal loyalty benefits planned.4

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