Etihad Airways and Southwest Airlines to launch loyalty partnership in spring 2027
Etihad Airways and Southwest Airlines announced (16-Oct-2026) plans to launch a loyalty partnership between their Etihad Guest and Rapid Rewards loyalty programmes in spring 2027. Under the partnership, Etihad Guest members will be able to earn Etihad Guest Miles on eligible Southwest Airlines flights and redeem their miles for reward travel across the LCC's network, while Rapid Rewards members will be able to earn Rapid Rewards points on eligible Etihad flights and redeem their points for travel across Etihad's network. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Southwest planned to introduce a three-tier Rapid Rewards structure from 01-Jan-2027, adding international partner earning/redemption and points use for seat selection and rental cars.1 It also flagged spring 2027 international airline loyalty partnerships, initially with Icelandair, China Airlines and Etihad Airways.1 Etihad Guest previously expanded its partner footprint via new or expanded earn-and-redeem arrangements with STARLUX, Ethiopian, Vietnam Airlines, TAP Air Portugal and JetBlue.2 3 4 5 6