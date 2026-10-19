Etihad Airways and Southwest Airlines to launch loyalty partnership in spring 2027

Etihad Airways and Southwest Airlines announced (16-Oct-2026) plans to launch a loyalty partnership between their Etihad Guest and Rapid Rewards loyalty programmes in spring 2027. Under the partnership, Etihad Guest members will be able to earn Etihad Guest Miles on eligible Southwest Airlines flights and redeem their miles for reward travel across the LCC's network, while Rapid Rewards members will be able to earn Rapid Rewards points on eligible Etihad flights and redeem their points for travel across Etihad's network. [more - original PR]