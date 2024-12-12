12-Dec-2024 3:43 PM
Etihad Airways and Air Seychelles sign codeshare partnership
Etihad Airways and Air Seychelles signed (11-Dec-2024) a codeshare agreement enabling customers to travel on a single booking between Etihad's network and Mahé via Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport. The partnership will also provide Etihad customers with direct connectivity to destinations including Praslin and Mauritius via Seychelles International Airport. The carriers will codeshare on Air Seychelles' six times weekly Seychelles-Abu Dhabi service, launching on 24-May-2025. [more - original PR]