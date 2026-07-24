Etihad Airways and Air Peace sign interline agreement
Etihad Airways and Air Peace signed (23-Jul-2026) an interline agreement. Under the agreement, Etihad passengers will be able to travel on a single ticket connecting from Etihad's Abu Dhabi-Lagos and Abu Dhabi-Accra services to Air Peace operated services from Lagos and Accra to destinations in Nigeria, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Benin City, Owerri, Warri and Asaba, as well as regional destinations across West and Central Africa, including Abidjan, Dakar, Banjul, Freetown, Monrovia, Conakry, Bamako, Douala and Libreville. As previously reported by CAPA, Etihad plans to commence daily Abu Dhabi-Lagos service and four times weekly Abu Dhabi-Accra service in Mar-2027. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Peace expanded domestic capacity from 22-Jun-2026, including seven times daily Lagos-Abuja and higher frequencies on Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Owerri and Lagos-Warri, among others.1 It also scheduled new regional services from 01-Aug-2026 on Lagos-Bamako-Conakry and Lagos-Douala-Libreville.1 Air Peace previously signed interline agreements with Turkish Airlines and Emirates, covering connections via Lagos and beyond partners’ hubs.2 3