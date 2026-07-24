Etihad Airways and Air Peace sign interline agreement

Air Peace expanded domestic capacity from 22-Jun-2026, including seven times daily Lagos-Abuja and higher frequencies on Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Owerri and Lagos-Warri, among others.1 It also scheduled new regional services from 01-Aug-2026 on Lagos-Bamako-Conakry and Lagos-Douala-Libreville.1 Air Peace previously signed interline agreements with Turkish Airlines and Emirates, covering connections via Lagos and beyond partners’ hubs.2 3