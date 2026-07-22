22-Jul-2026 2:51 PM
Etihad Airways and Abra Group sign MoU to establish long term collaboration
Etihad Airways and Abra Group signed (21-Jul-2026) a MoU to create a framework for long term collaboration between Etihad, avianca, GOL and Wamos Air. Details include:
- The partnership will include immediate initiatives spanning network development, loyalty programmes, aircraft leasing and ACMI operations;
- The partnership also contemplates expanded cooperation between Etihad, avianca, and GOL through reciprocal loyalty benefits, commercial collaboration and codeshare agreements, with plans to launch these initiatives in 2026;
- Thee collaboration aims to create new opportunities for Abra´s travellers through Etihad's network across the Middle East, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent and Australia, while providing Etihad customers with increased access to destinations throughout Latin America;
- GOL and Etihad intend to evaluate a potential dry lease of an A330-900, with a target start date of Nov-2026, while Wamos Air is expected to support Etihad's expansion plans through the deployment of up to three aircraft beginning in Mar-2027;
- The parties will continue working toward definitive agreements governing the proposed initiatives, subject to regulatory approvals, commercial agreements and operational feasibility assessments. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Abra Group CCO Angus Clarke said it used Wamos Air “in a very selective way” to support avianca and GOL, including GOL’s three times weekly Rio de Janeiro Galeão-New York JFK launch on 08-Jul-2026 using a Wamos A330 ACMI as it awaited five A330-900neo deliveries.1 Mr Clarke said Abra aimed for avianca, GOL and Wamos to present “a single face to the customer” in South America and inbound markets.2