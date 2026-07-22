Etihad Airways and Abra Group sign MoU to establish long term collaboration

Abra Group CCO Angus Clarke said it used Wamos Air “in a very selective way” to support avianca and GOL, including GOL’s three times weekly Rio de Janeiro Galeão-New York JFK launch on 08-Jul-2026 using a Wamos A330 ACMI as it awaited five A330-900neo deliveries.1 Mr Clarke said Abra aimed for avianca, GOL and Wamos to present “a single face to the customer” in South America and inbound markets.2