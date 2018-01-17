Ethiopian Airlines and Zambian Government finalise relaunch of Zambia Airways

Ethiopian Airlines finalised (16-Jan-2018) a shareholders agreement with Zambia's Government for the relaunch of Zambia Airways. The government will hold a 55% stake in the airline and Ethiopian will hold 45%. Zambia Airways will initially serve domestic and regional destinations before commencing international services. The parties aim to develop Lusaka as an aviation hub for Southern Africa. The establishment of multiple hubs in Africa is an overarching strategy of Ethiopian's 'Vision 2025' programme. Ethiopian also has hubs in Togo with ASKY Airlines and Malawi with Malawian Airlines. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "The launching of Zambia Airways will enable the travelling public in Zambia and the Southern African region to enjoy greater connectivity options, thereby facilitating the flow of investment, trade and tourism, and contributing to the socioeconomic growth of the country and the region". [more - original PR]