Ethiopian Airlines led consortium selected as preferred bidder for Nigeria Air shares

Nigeria's Ministry of Aviation selected (22-Sep-2022) an Ethiopian Airlines led consortium as the preferred bidder for shares in Nigeria Air. Under the public private partnership model, Ethiopian Airlines will own 49% of the carrier, with the Nigerian Sovereign Fund owning 46% and the Federal Government owning 5%. A contract for three 166 seat (16 business and 150 economy) Boeing 737-800s has been finalised with Ethiopian Airlines. The government aims to finish procedures including due diligence, contract negotiation and issuance of a compliance certificate by mid Nov-2022, with a view to launching the carrier by the end of 2022. The airline is expected to launch operations with Lagos-Abuja service. [more - original PR]