Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Sep-2022 2:46 PM

Ethiopian Airlines led consortium selected as preferred bidder for Nigeria Air shares

Nigeria's Ministry of Aviation selected (22-Sep-2022) an Ethiopian Airlines led consortium as the preferred bidder for shares in Nigeria Air. Under the public private partnership model, Ethiopian Airlines will own 49% of the carrier, with the Nigerian Sovereign Fund owning 46% and the Federal Government owning 5%. A contract for three 166 seat (16 business and 150 economy) Boeing 737-800s has been finalised with Ethiopian Airlines. The government aims to finish procedures including due diligence, contract negotiation and issuance of a compliance certificate by mid Nov-2022, with a view to launching the carrier by the end of 2022. The airline is expected to launch operations with Lagos-Abuja service. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More