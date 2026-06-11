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    11-Jun-2026 4:58 PM

    Endava SVP and industry principal: 'Payment strategy for global carriers' not a 'one-size-fits-all'

    Endava SVP and industry principal Matt Williamson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "A payment is fundamentally just a message which says I have a unique identifier - I'm going to pay this person, for this service, at this moment in time - and that's really where we need to become more intelligent in our routing and understanding of how we're going to distribute payments accordingly". Mr Williamson added: "Traditionally we all need to make money, that's a given. But as a brand, you need to make sure your customer feels that they're put first and by doing that, that enables you to make money". He continued: "If it feels like the brand is only interested in extracting money from you as quickly as possible without giving something back in return - whether it's loyalty points, upgrades etc - that's a real change we have to consider". Mr Williamson concluded: "The next generation are very keen on brands that align with their own personal beliefs and I know the US is very credit card centric, but the rest of the world is different... This is where payment strategy for global carriers and providers is not a one-size-fits-all". [more - CAPA TV]

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