Emirates and Garuda Indonesia to establish codeshare agreement

Emirates and Garuda Indonesia signed (08-Nov-2021) an MoU to establish a codeshare partnership on 18 routes between Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. In addition to expanding networks, the carriers will explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, enabling customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points. Subject to required regulatory approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to come into effect from Jan-2022. [more - original PR]