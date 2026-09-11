Emirates to introduce premium economy on Dubai-Paris service from Oct-2026
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Background ✨
Emirates planned a broad premium economy rollout in 2026, targeting deployment on 99 routes by end-2026 using premium economy-configured Boeing 777s, A350s and A380s, including new destinations and frequency increases on existing premium economy routes.1 2 It also scheduled premium economy on two of three daily Dubai-Mauritius frequencies from 01-Sep-2026, using A380 and 777 aircraft with 56 and 24 premium economy seats respectively.3