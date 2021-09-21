21-Sep-2021 3:53 AM
Emirates to increase frequency to the US from Oct-2021
Emirates Airline announced (20-Sep-2021) plans to increase frequency on the following services from Dubai to the US from four to five times weekly, commencing Oct-2021:
- Boston;
- Dallas;
- San Francisco;
- Seattle;
- Washington.
The airline will also increase Dubai-New York JFK frequency from 18 to 19 times weekly. From Oct-2021, Emirates will operate 78 frequencies per week to 12 destinations in the US, recovering to almost 80% of its pre COVID-19 capacity to the US. From Dec-2021, Emirates will further increase frequency to Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, recovering to more than 90% of its pre COVID-19 capacity to the US. [more - original PR]