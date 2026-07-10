Emirates to deploy A380 on Dubai-Delhi service from Oct-2026
Emirates announced (09-Jul-2026) plans to deploy A380 equipment on one daily Dubai-Delhi frequency, commencing 25-Oct-2026. The airline operates the route four times daily and will continue to deploy Boeing 777 equipment on the remaining three daily frequencies. Emirates' A380s are configured with four cabins, comprising first, business, premium economy and economy class. Delhi will be the third destination in India Emirates will serve with A380 equipment, following Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline also announced plans to commence deployment of A350 equipment on a daily frequency on Dubai-Kolkata service, effective from 25-Oct-2026. Emirates operates the route 12 times weekly and will continue to deploy 777 equipment on the remaining five weekly frequencies. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates scheduled wider A350 deployment on Dubai-Colombo from 08-Aug-2026, with the type operating two of three daily frequencies and 777s remaining on the third frequency, and it said the A350 featured a three-cabin layout including premium economy.1 Emirates previously introduced premium economy on retrofitted A380s on daily Dubai-Bangalore and Dubai-Mumbai services from 29-Oct-2023.2 3