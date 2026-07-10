Emirates to deploy A380 on Dubai-Delhi service from Oct-2026

Emirates announced (09-Jul-2026) plans to deploy A380 equipment on one daily Dubai-Delhi frequency, commencing 25-Oct-2026. The airline operates the route four times daily and will continue to deploy Boeing 777 equipment on the remaining three daily frequencies. Emirates' A380s are configured with four cabins, comprising first, business, premium economy and economy class. Delhi will be the third destination in India Emirates will serve with A380 equipment, following Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline also announced plans to commence deployment of A350 equipment on a daily frequency on Dubai-Kolkata service, effective from 25-Oct-2026. Emirates operates the route 12 times weekly and will continue to deploy 777 equipment on the remaining five weekly frequencies. [more - original PR]