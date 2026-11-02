Emirates to deploy A350 on Dubai-Durban service from Mar-2027
Emirates announced (30-Oct-2026) plans to deploy A350 equipment on daily Dubai-Durban service, commencing 01-Mar-2027. The airline's A350s are configured with 298 seats across business, premium economy and economy class. Following the deployment, Emirates' premium economy cabin will be available on all the airline's services to South Africa, as Emirates commenced offering premium economy to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Sep-2025. The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the Dubai-Durban route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates' A350 rollout continued through late 2026, including planned deployments to Orlando from 01-Nov-2026 and to select Dubai-Nairobi frequencies from 25-Oct-2026, introducing premium economy to Kenya.1 2 It also scheduled an A350 on one daily Dubai-Mauritius frequency from 01-Nov-2026, replacing 777s alongside existing A380 services.3 Emirates reported 11 A350 deliveries in 2026 and planned A350 operations to 36 destinations by end-2026, while premium economy was available on services to 90 destinations.4