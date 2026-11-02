Emirates to deploy A350 on Dubai-Durban service from Mar-2027

Emirates' A350 rollout continued through late 2026, including planned deployments to Orlando from 01-Nov-2026 and to select Dubai-Nairobi frequencies from 25-Oct-2026, introducing premium economy to Kenya.1 2 It also scheduled an A350 on one daily Dubai-Mauritius frequency from 01-Nov-2026, replacing 777s alongside existing A380 services.3 Emirates reported 11 A350 deliveries in 2026 and planned A350 operations to 36 destinations by end-2026, while premium economy was available on services to 90 destinations.4