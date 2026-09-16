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    16-Sep-2026 2:30 PM

    Emirates adds 18 aircraft with another six expected in 2026

    Emirates reported (14-Sep-2026) the following fleet highlights for 2026:

    • Took delivery of 18 aircraft, comprising 11 new A350s and seven Boeing 777Fs;
    • Expects to take delivery of six additional A350s by the end of 2026;
    • Completed installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on "close to" 50 aircraft;
    • Progressed with USD5 billion fleet retrofit programme. 104 aircraft have been retrofitted to date, comprising 53 777s and 51 A380s;
    • A350 equipment deployed from Dubai to 30 destinations, increasing to 36 by the end of 2026. The airline will deploy A350s to Larnaca, Malta, Nairobi and Hamburg from late Oct-2026, and to Mauritius from Nov-2026;
    • Premium economy now available on services to 90 destinations, with six additional destinations to receive the product by the end of 2026, including Paris, Delhi and Stockholm;
    • 137 aircraft configured with premium economy seats, which will increase to 155 by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Emirates' A350 roll-out continued through 2026, including an additional daily A350 frequency on Dubai-Colombo from 08-Aug-2026 and planned A350 deployment on one of three daily Dubai-Kuala Lumpur services from 01-Sep-2026.1 2 The USD5 billion retrofit programme reached 100 refurbished aircraft (53 777s and 47 A380s), with approximately 20 expected by the end of Dec-2026 and a new phase slated from Oct-2026.3

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