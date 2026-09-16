Emirates adds 18 aircraft with another six expected in 2026

Emirates' A350 roll-out continued through 2026, including an additional daily A350 frequency on Dubai-Colombo from 08-Aug-2026 and planned A350 deployment on one of three daily Dubai-Kuala Lumpur services from 01-Sep-2026.1 2 The USD5 billion retrofit programme reached 100 refurbished aircraft (53 777s and 47 A380s), with approximately 20 expected by the end of Dec-2026 and a new phase slated from Oct-2026.3