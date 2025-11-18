Emirates orders 65 additional 777-9s and 130 additional GE9X engines
Emirates ordered (17-Nov-2025) 65 additional Boeing 777-9s and signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to purchase 130 additional GE9X engines to power the 65 777-9s. The airline now has 270 777X aircraft on order, comprising 777-8s and 777-9s, "further cementing its position as the largest 777X customer". Emirates now has more than 540 GE9X engines on order, "making the carrier the largest GE9X customer worldwide". The airline expects to take delivery of its first 777-9 in 2Q2027. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Boeing - II] [more - original PR - GE Aerospace - III]
Background ✨
Emirates' previous delivery expectations for the 777X were delayed, with the airline recently anticipating first deliveries no earlier than 2Q2027 and possibly later, despite having 205 777X aircraft on order at the time1 2. The GE9X engine, which powers the 777X, completed extensive testing and was expected to enter service on the type in 20263.