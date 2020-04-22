Emirates increases precautionary measures at airport and on board amid coronavirus crisis

Emirates Airline introduced (21-Apr-2020) the following precautionary measures at the airport and on board aircraft to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak:

All cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers will be required to don personal protective equipment, which includes a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor in addition to masks and gloves;

On board Emirates aircraft, seats are pre-allocated with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observation of physical distancing protocols;

Food and beverages will continue to offered in the form of bento styles boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service;

Inflight magazines and other print reading material is temporarily unavailable to reduce the risk of spreading the virus;

Cabin baggage is currently not accepted. Carry on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items;

Customers are required to wear masks throughout the journey from check in until they disembark. [more - original PR]