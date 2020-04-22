Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Apr-2020 8:46 AM

Emirates increases precautionary measures at airport and on board amid coronavirus crisis

Emirates Airline introduced (21-Apr-2020) the following precautionary measures at the airport and on board aircraft to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak:

  • All cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers will be required to don personal protective equipment, which includes a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor in addition to masks and gloves;
  • On board Emirates aircraft, seats are pre-allocated with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observation of physical distancing protocols;
  • Food and beverages will continue to offered in the form of bento styles boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service;
  • Inflight magazines and other print reading material is temporarily unavailable to reduce the risk of spreading the virus;
  • Cabin baggage is currently not accepted. Carry on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items;
  • Customers are required to wear masks throughout the journey from check in until they disembark. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More