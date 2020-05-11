Emirates Group delivers 32nd year of profit despite coronavirus pandemic

Emirates Airline and group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stated (10-May-2020) for the first 11 months of FY2019/20, Emirates and dnata were "performing strongly" and were "on track to deliver against business targets". However, from mid Feb-2020 "things changed rapidly" as "the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world", resulting in a "sudden and tremendous drop in demand for international air travel as countries closed their borders and imposed stringent travel restrictions". Despite these challenges, Sheikh Al Maktoum stated: "Emirates and dnata delivered our 32nd consecutive year of profit, due to healthy demand for our award winning products and services, particularly in the second and third quarters of the year, combined with lower average fuel prices over the year". [more - original PR]