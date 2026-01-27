Emirates expands Chauffeur-Drive service in Japan to Tokyo Narita and Osaka Kansai
Emirates announced (26-Jan-2026) plans to expand its Chauffeur-Drive service in Japan to Tokyo Narita Airport, commencing 01-Feb-2026, and to Osaka Kansai International Airport, commencing 01-Mar-2026. The Chauffeur-Drive service, which is available to first class and business class Emirates passengers, "offers a seamless, door-to-door travel experience, providing complimentary private transfers between the airport and a customer's home, hotel or office". It is already available at Tokyo Haneda Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates reintroduced its complimentary Chauffeur Drive service for first and business class passengers at Tokyo Haneda Airport, with a range of high-end vehicles available for transfers across the Tokyo metropolitan area. The Chauffeur Drive service is now offered in over 70 cities across the airline's network, including recent launches in Hong Kong and Riyadh, and was previously available at Tokyo Haneda only for premium passengers1 2 3.