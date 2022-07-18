18-Jul-2022 11:14 AM
Emirates caps ticket sales on Heathrow-departing services through mid Aug-2022
Emirates capped (15-Jul-2022) further ticket sales on flights departing London Heathrow Airport until mid Aug-2022, to alleviate airport congestion and operational challenges. The carrier is also working to adjust capacity. Emirates services departing Heathrow will otherwise operate as scheduled. Passengers with existing bookings will not be affected by the operational adjustment. [more - original PR]