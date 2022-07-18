Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jul-2022 11:14 AM

Emirates caps ticket sales on Heathrow-departing services through mid Aug-2022

Emirates capped (15-Jul-2022) further ticket sales on flights departing London Heathrow Airport until mid Aug-2022, to alleviate airport congestion and operational challenges. The carrier is also working to adjust capacity. Emirates services departing Heathrow will otherwise operate as scheduled. Passengers with existing bookings will not be affected by the operational adjustment. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More