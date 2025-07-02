Emirates announces capacity enhancements
Emirates announced (01-Jul-2025) plans to deploy more retrofitted Boeing 777s and A380s on its services to Shanghai, Singapore and Zurich in response to increased demand. Details include:
- Deployment of A380 on EK302/EK303 service to Shanghai, effective 26-Oct-2025, with the second daily frequency (EK304/EK305) to be served with a retrofitted Boeing 777;
- Deployment of A380 on EK314/EK315 service to Singapore, effective 26-Oct-2025;
- Deployment of A380 on EK85/EK86 service to Zurich from 01-Feb-2026, replacing the current retrofitted 777 aircraft.
Emirates also announced plans to increase Dubai-Milan Malpensa frequency to three times daily, with the third frequency to be operated using 777-300ER aircraft, and Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires frequencies to daily, effective 26-Oct-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates planned to serve over 70 destinations with its retrofitted A350, A380, and Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2025, equating to nearly half its global network. Recent deployments of retrofitted A380s and 777s included routes such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Nice, Perth, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, and Phuket, with potential for earlier introductions if refurbishments finished ahead of schedule1 2.