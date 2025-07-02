Emirates announces capacity enhancements

Emirates announced (01-Jul-2025) plans to deploy more retrofitted Boeing 777s and A380s on its services to Shanghai, Singapore and Zurich in response to increased demand. Details include:

Deployment of A380 on EK302/EK303 service to Shanghai, effective 26-Oct-2025, with the second daily frequency (EK304/EK305) to be served with a retrofitted Boeing 777;

777; Deployment of A380 on EK314/EK315 service to Singapore, effective 26-Oct-2025;

Deployment of A380 on EK85/EK86 service to Zurich from 01-Feb-2026, replacing the current retrofitted 777 aircraft.

Emirates also announced plans to increase Dubai-Milan Malpensa frequency to three times daily, with the third frequency to be operated using 777-300ER aircraft, and Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires frequencies to daily, effective 26-Oct-2025. [more - original PR]