3-Nov-2021 11:46 AM
Emirates and TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare across Asia, South America & Africa
Emirates Airline and TAP Air Portugal further expanded (02-Nov-2021) their codeshare agreement with 23 new destinations, bringing the total network included under the partnership to 90. The agreement will allow TAP Air Portugal to codeshare on Emirates flights to Hanoi, Narita, Osaka and Haneda, while Emirates will codeshare to 19 new destinations across South America and Africa via Lisbon. The parties also confirmed plans to enhance loyalty programme cooperation shortly, including reciprocal earning and joint benefit schemes. [more - original PR]