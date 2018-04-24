Loading
Emirates and flydubai record 400,000 codeshare pax in first six months of partnership

Emirates and flydubai recorded (23-Apr-2018) more than 400,000 passengers under their codeshare partnership between Nov-2017 and Mar-2018. More than 250,000 passengers plan to travel under the partnership in the coming year. The airlines commenced codeshare services to 29 destinations at the end of Oct-2017 and now codeshare to more than 90. Emirates serves 141 passenger destinations and flydubai serves 97, including 80 not served by Emirates, for a combined network of 206 destinations. Emirates Group chairman and CEO and flydubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saaed Al Maktoum said: "We're really pleased with how well the Emirates and flydubai partnership is going - based on bookings and the feedback from our customers and trade partners". He added: "We have seen a strong demand for travel on combined Emirates-flydubai itineraries from Europe and the United States to the Middle East and West Asian destinations". [more - original PR]

