14-Aug-2024 10:35 AM
Emirates Airline to deploy retrofitted 777s to Zurich and Riyadh from Oct-2024
Emirates Airline announced (13-Aug-2024) plans to deploy retrofitted Boeing 777s with new premium economy cabins and newly configured business class cabins to Zurich and Riyadh from 01-Oct-2024. The aircraft will be deployed on one of two daily Dubai-Zurich frequencies and one of three daily Dubai-Riyadh frequencies, the first debut of premium economy in the Middle East/GCC region. [more - original PR]