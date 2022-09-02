Emirates Airline to debut newly retrofitted A380s to five destinations starting Dec-2022

Emirates Airline announced (01-Sep-2022) plans to debut its newly retrofitted A380 aircraft featuring premium economy cabins to the following destinations from Dec-2022:

New York JFK: From 01-Dec-2022;

Auckland: From 15-Jan-2023;

Melbourne: From 01-Feb-2023;

San Francisco: From 15-Feb-2023;

Singapore: From 01-Mar-2023.

The carrier also plans to add additional premium economy seats on service to London Heathrow from 01-Jan-2023 and Sydney from 15-Dec-2022 as the aircraft's newly refreshed cabins enter service. Emirates Airline is set to operate A380 equipment to 42 cities with over 400 weekly departures, with 85 A380s planned for active service by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]