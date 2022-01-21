Emirates Airline cleared to resume all US operations
Emirates Airline stated (20-Jan-2022) as a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations. From 21-January-2022, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle. Emirates services to Los Angeles, New York John F Kennedy, and Washington DC remain unimpacted. Services to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, on which the airline had temporarily deployed A380 aircraft on 20-Jan-2022 and 21-Jan-2022, will return to Boeing 777 operations on 22-Jan-2022. Emirates previously suspended its services to some US destinations based on the FAA advisory and Boeing recommendations on possible interference between the 5G antennas and aircraft systems, as safety of operations is the top priority. [more - original PR]