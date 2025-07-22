22-Jul-2025 12:58 PM
Embraer secures 105 commercial aircraft orders and delivers 19 in 2Q2025
Embraer Commercial Aviation reported (21-Jul-2025) the following operational highlights for 2Q2025:
- The eight year backlog reached a record USD13.1 billion, up 31% from 1Q2025 and up 16% year-on-year;
- Signed a new maintenance contract with CommuteAir for the airline's new facilities at the Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport;
- The division will deploy a new full flight simulator in Madrid for E-Jets E2 customers, in partnership with CAE;
- Extended partnership with Regional One, with the addition of two passenger to freighter conversions, doubling the existing order to four units. Bridges Air Cargo will be the launch customer;
- Virgin Australia, Amelia, Air Montenegro and Hunnu Air signed new pool programme contracts;
- Orders:
- Firm order from SkyWest for 60 E175 aircraft with purchase rights for 50 additional units;
- SAS entered an agreement to acquire 45 E195-E2 aircraft, with purchase rights for 10 additional units;
- Deliveries: 19 aircraft;
- Republic Airways: Five E175s;
- SkyWest Airlines: Two E175s;
- Horizon Air: Two E175s;
- Azorra Aviation: One E190-E2 and two E195-E2s;
- AerCap: Three E195-E2s;
- Mexicana: One E195-E2;
- Royal Jordanian: One E195-E2;
- Binter Canarias: One E195-E2;
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: One E195-E2. [more - original PR]