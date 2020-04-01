1-Apr-2020 10:53 AM
Embraer places majority of personnel on leave until 09-Apr-2020 but resumes critical services
Embraer stated (30-Mar-2020) it will resume provision of services deemd critical to client business continuity. Among business critical activities, Embraer listed:
- Client operations support;
- MRO operations;
- Aircraft manufacturing.
Embraer stated the majority of its personnel are either on collective leave or telecommuting for 01-Apr-2020 to 09-Apr-2020. Embraer also established a task force to assist with the efforts against COVID-19, identifying capabilities to assist in the production of medical equipment, such as parts for ventilators. [more - original PR - Portuguese]