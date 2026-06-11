Embraer in talks with AirBorneo and Malaysia Airlines to expand presence in Asia

Embraer commercial aviation CEO Arjan Meijer confirmed Embraer remains in talks with AirBorneo and Malaysia Airlines to expand its presence in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific (New Straits Times, 10-Jun-2026). Mr Meijer said: "Asia as a whole is extremely important for Embraer. It's an area where we really spend a lot of effort and attention". He added: "We think the E2 has some very distinct benefits within Asia and a lot of value there", noting: "We have a lot of campaigns still going on. With the available positions that we have between now and well beyond 2030, we're very confident that there are going to be a lot of great opportunities to get the programme included in Asia".