Embraer Commercial Aviation reports 20 deliveries and up to 174 orders for 3Q2025

Embraer projected full year 2025 commercial aircraft deliveries of 77 to 85 units, after delivering 46 through the first nine months, up from 42 in the same period of 2024. The 3Q2025 output comprised seven E175s, two E190-E2s, and 11 E195-E2s, compared to four, two, and 10 respectively in 3Q2024. Deliveries in 2024 totalled 73 commercial aircraft, with a backlog of USD10.2 billion at year end1 2.