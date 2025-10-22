22-Oct-2025 11:27 AM
Embraer Commercial Aviation reports 20 deliveries and up to 174 orders for 3Q2025
Embraer Commercial Aviation reported (21-Oct-2025) the following highlights for 3Q2025:
- Delivered 20 new aircraft, compared to 16 in 3Q2024;
- Aircastle: Two E195-E2s;
- American Airlines: Four E175s;
- Azorra: Two E190-E2s and three E195-E2s;
- Mexicana: Two E195-E2s;
- Porter Airlines: Four E195-E2s;
- Republic Airways: Three E175s;
- Deliveries totalled 46 aircraft for the first nine months of 2025;
- Backlog increased 37% year-on-year to USD15.2 billion, supported by a 2.7x book-to-bill ratio over the past year. Firm order backlog:
- E175: 200;
- E190-E2: 37;
- E195-E2: 253;
- Avelo Airlines placed a firm order for 50 E195-E2 aircraft with 50 purchase rights;
- LATAM Airlines Group signed a firm order for 24 E195-E2 aircraft with 50 purchase rights;
- The company recorded one net cancellation for the E175 programme;
- The recently signed agreement with TrueNoord for 20 E195-E2 aircraft with 20 purchase rights and up to 10 E175 aircraft will be included in 4Q2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Embraer projected full year 2025 commercial aircraft deliveries of 77 to 85 units, after delivering 46 through the first nine months, up from 42 in the same period of 2024. The 3Q2025 output comprised seven E175s, two E190-E2s, and 11 E195-E2s, compared to four, two, and 10 respectively in 3Q2024. Deliveries in 2024 totalled 73 commercial aircraft, with a backlog of USD10.2 billion at year end1 2.