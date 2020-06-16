Embraer commences restructuring, appoints new president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation

Embraer commenced (15-Jun-2020) its restructuring process, with the reintegration of the commercial aviation business. The company appointed Arjan Meijer as president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, succeeding John Slattery effective immediately. Mr Meijer will report directly to Embraer president and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto. Mr Meijer was Embraer Commercial Aviation CCO since Jan-2017. [more - original PR]