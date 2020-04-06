Become a CAPA Member
6-Apr-2020 8:25 AM

easyJet 'will run out of money' by Aug-2020 if it preserves Airbus orders: Founder

easyJet founder and shareholder and easyGroup owner Stelios Haji-Ioannou warned (06-Apr-2020) the airline "will run out of money around Aug-2020, perhaps even earlier" if it preserves its remaining GBP4.5 billion order for 107 aircraft with Airbus. Conversely, he said cancelling the remaining order gives easyJet the "best chance to survive and thrive in the future" without relying on state aid post-coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR]

