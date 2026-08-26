easyJet reports impact of initiative to recruit older cabin crew staff since 2022 launch
easyJet reported (25-Aug-2026) its number of cabin crew over the age of 50 has more than doubled (up 127%) since launching its initiative to recruit older workers in 2022, with over 60s almost quadrupling in numbers. The LCC reported 12% of its cabin crew are over the age of 50, ahead of a new recruitment drive for cabin crew roles across the UK scheduled to open in Sep-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
easyJet launched its "Returnship" programme to encourage over 50s, career changers and those seeking to "unretire" into cabin crew roles, including online information sessions and training at its London Gatwick centre.1 It also appointed long serving cabin crew member Pam Clark as its over 45s recruitment ambassador, after a 2022 campaign targeting older entrants and reporting increases in over 45s and over 60s.2 Separately, easyJet launched "Flight Paths" to target 18 to 24 year olds not in education, employment or training, as part of plans to add nearly 1000 cabin crew recruits in 2026.3