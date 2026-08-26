easyJet reports impact of initiative to recruit older cabin crew staff since 2022 launch

easyJet reported (25-Aug-2026) its number of cabin crew over the age of 50 has more than doubled (up 127%) since launching its initiative to recruit older workers in 2022, with over 60s almost quadrupling in numbers. The LCC reported 12% of its cabin crew are over the age of 50, ahead of a new recruitment drive for cabin crew roles across the UK scheduled to open in Sep-2026. [more - original PR]