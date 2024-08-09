easyJet launches 'Returnship' cabin crew recruitment initiative

easyJet launched (08-Aug-2024) 'Returnship', an initiative to encourage more individuals over the age of 50 - as well as career changers and those seeking to 'unretire' - to become cabin crew. The initiative follows a survey of 2000 UK residents over 50, with 74% agreeing it is the perfect age to change careers and 67% having considered returning to work. The LCC reported its number of cabin crew over 50 has more than doubled since 2022, with the number of over 60s having "increased fourfold". As part of the campaign, the carrier will offer free online cabin crew career info sessions and an in-person cabin crew training session at its training centre at London Gatwick Airport. The campaign has been launched ahead of the LCC's annual recruitment drive, with "hundreds of cabin crew roles available for 2025". [more - original PR]