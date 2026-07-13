easyJet reaches agreement with Apollo on financial terms of cash offer proposal

easyJet announced (10-Jul-2026) its board reached an agreement in principle with Apollo Global Management on the key financial terms of a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of easyJet for GBP7.15 (EUR8.40) per share, pursuant to a proposal submitted by Apollo on 08-Jul-2026. The board noted the offer exceeds Castlelake's 04-Jul-2026 proposed offer of GBP6.90 (EUR8.10) per share, adding: "The easyJet Board further believes that the Proposed Transaction offers an attractive combination of value, strategic alignment and long-term stewardship of the business", concluding: "Accordingly, the easyJet Board is no longer minded to recommend the Castlelake Proposal". The board stated "it would be minded to recommend to easyJet shareholders", should a firm intention to make an offer be announced on such financial terms. Apollo will be required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for easyJet or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer for easyJet by 17:00 on 07-Aug-2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]