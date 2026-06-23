easyJet rejects third Castlelake bid
easyJet rejected (22-Jun-2026) a third bid by Castlelake to acquire its share capital at GBP6.25 on 20-Jun-2026, following bids of GBP5.60 and GBP6 per share. The LCC's board said that under the "unsolicited, indicative and conditional proposal", the bidding vehicle would be 49% owned by Castlelake and 51% owned by EU nationals - including former easyJet COO Peter Bellew and former Arajet and flyadeal CEO Mark Breen - as well as potentially other undisclosed investors. easyJet stated: "The board of easyJet carefully considered the third proposal with its advisers and concluded that it is highly opportunistic, delivered against the backdrop of easyJet's temporarily depressed share price and still fundamentally undervalues easyJet and its prospects". It added: "The premium, multiple and future share price analyses presented by Castlelake are based primarily on Middle East conflict-affected share prices, short-term earnings and analyst reports. They fail to reflect easyJet's medium-term prospects, its strong balance sheet and capital structure and still less provide an adequate control premium thereto". It concluded: "Accordingly, the board believes that the third proposal represents an opportunistic attempt to acquire easyJet 'on the cheap' and that it is therefore not in the best interests of easyJet shareholders". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
easyJet confirmed it entered an offer period under the UK Takeover Code after Castlelake signalled potential interest, while cautioning there was no certainty a firm offer would follow.1 Castlelake said it was in the early stages of considering a possible offer and had not approached easyJet’s board.2 easyJet previously labelled Castlelake’s possible offer “highly opportunistic” and noted a 26-Jun-2026 deadline to bid or step back, with Castlelake holding about a 2.14% stake.3 Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said it would be interested in any approach from Castlelake, citing easyJet’s slot portfolio at Gatwick, Linate and Orly.4 easyJet reported a GBP552 million H1FY2026 headline loss before tax and said Middle East conflict added fuel costs and created near-term demand uncertainty, while CEO Kenton Jarvis highlighted an investment-grade balance sheet and GBP4.7 billion liquidity.5