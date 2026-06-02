Developments in possible Castlelake offer for easyJet expected by late Jun-2026
easyJet described (01-Jun-2026) Castlelake's announcement of a possible offer for the airline as "highly opportunistic", given the impact of the Middle East conflict on easyJet's share price. Under stock market rules, Castlelake has until 26-Jun-2026 to make an offer or formally step back. Castlelake holds a stake of approximately 2.14% in easyJet. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Castlelake confirmed it was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for easyJet, stating no approach had been made to easyJet's board and that it would make a further announcement when appropriate.1 easyJet's H1FY2026 results and guidance highlighted Middle East conflict impacts, including higher fuel costs and uncertainty around demand, with summer bookings behind last year despite positive late bookings.2 3