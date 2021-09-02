Eastern Airlines acquires 35 777s to launch 'Eastern Air Cargo'

Eastern Airlines acquired (01-Sep-2021) 35 Boeing 777s to convert into Class E cargo aircraft and launch 'Eastern Air Cargo'. Subject to STC approvals, the Eastern 777 Express Freighter will be a fully certified cargo aircraft capable of carrying a full load of volumetric express cargo between Asia and the US. Due to enter service in 1Q2022, Eastern Air Cargo will offer general cargo sales, cargo charters, ACMI/wet leasing and dry leasing. The Eastern 777 Express Freighter will be first to market, with the design converting the main deck cabin of the widebody 777-200, -200ER and -300 series into a true cargo aircraft. This allows the entire volume of the main deck cabin to hold low density, express freight cargo. The Eastern Express Freighter will not be subject to the restrictions on cargo commodities that are imposed on conventional passenger aircraft used as freighters. [more - original PR]