Dublin Airport handles all time record 3.8m pax in Jul-2026

Dublin Airport reported (10-Aug-2026) it handled 3.8 million passengers in Jul-2026, an increase of 2.3% year-on-year and the busiest month for passenger traffic in the airport's history. This is the 16th consecutive month of passenger growth at the airport. The performance reflects the peak summer holiday season, the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup - which drove demand from passengers across the UK and Europe for the airport's extensive US route network - and the beginning of Ireland's six month Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the airport serving as a point of welcome for international delegations visiting Ireland from across Europe. Airport MD Gary McLean stated: "From security staff and airfield operations to airline partners and retail teams, it's a collective effort to manage the scale and pace of activity that summer brings. With demand showing no sign of abating in August, there's another busy month ahead for all who fly the flag for Ireland at the airport". [more - original PR]