Dubai Airports reports busiest month in history with 8.1m pax in Jul-2017

Dubai International Airport reported (22-Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 8.1 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 213,258 tonnes, +5.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 34,181, -4.7%.
The airport reported South America was the fastest growing region with an increase of 59%, followed by Asia (+20%), Eastern Europe (+16.3%) and Africa (+9.1%). India remained the top destination country with 1.0 million passengers, followed by UK (610,151) and Saudi Arabia (573,170). [more - original PR]