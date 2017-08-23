Loading
23-Aug-2017 10:07 AM

Dubai Airports reports busiest month in history with 8.1m pax in Jul-2017

Dubai International Airport reported (22-Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers: 8.1 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 213,258 tonnes, +5.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 34,181, -4.7%.

The airport reported South America was the fastest growing region with an increase of 59%, followed by Asia (+20%), Eastern Europe (+16.3%) and Africa (+9.1%). India remained the top destination country with 1.0 million passengers, followed by UK (610,151) and Saudi Arabia (573,170). [more - original PR]

