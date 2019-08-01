Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Aug-2019 9:43 AM

DSV pleased with 2Q2019 performance, but markets are soft, especially airfreight

DSV International Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen commented (31-Jul-2019) the company is "very pleased with the strong results" for 2Q2019. Mr Andersen noted global transport markets are "soft - especially within air freight". DSV reported the continued political uncertainty about trade tariffs between US and China accompanied by a deceleration in global investment continued to impact global trade volumes in 2Q2019. DSV's airfreight volumes grew 1% year-on-year in 1H2019, however, volumes declined by 2% in 2Q2019. The slowdown follows the market trend, but is also impacted by the termination of a high volume, low margin customer contract. It is estimated that the global airfreight market declined 4% in 1H2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More