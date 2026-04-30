Doncaster Sheffield Airport handles first large jet landing since closure in 2022

UK's City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, via her official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, confirmed (28-Apr-2026) Doncaster Sheffield Airport handled its first large jet landing since its closure in 2022, a "major milestone in the project to reopen the site". 2Excel Aviation operated a Boeing 727 to the airport for a visit to the company's facility, which employs approximately 200 people. FlyDoncaster director Christian Foster stated: "It's quite a moment seeing a jet land at the airport for the first time in almost four years. We're fortunate to have one of the longest, strongest and widest commercial runways in the UK, so seeing [the] 727 land at Doncaster is a good preview to what we'll experience in the coming years".