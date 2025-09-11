South Yorkshire MCA confirms GBP160m investment to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) announced (09-Sep-2025) its board approved a GBP159.5 million funding package to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport for commercial services. The approved funding is in addition to GBP16 million committed previously by the board. MCA stated significant passenger operations are not likely to commence until summer 2028, with potential for limited passenger and cargo activity from winter 2027/28. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard stated: "Today, we've made a historic decision; to invest in the plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and to create a sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East... The plan we have backed today is about more than holiday flights or passenger numbers, it's a long term commitment to drive jobs, growth and opportunities in sustainable aviation, advanced manufacturing, freight and even the defence sector". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]