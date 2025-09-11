South Yorkshire MCA confirms GBP160m investment to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) announced (09-Sep-2025) its board approved a GBP159.5 million funding package to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport for commercial services. The approved funding is in addition to GBP16 million committed previously by the board. MCA stated significant passenger operations are not likely to commence until summer 2028, with potential for limited passenger and cargo activity from winter 2027/28. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard stated: "Today, we've made a historic decision; to invest in the plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and to create a sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East... The plan we have backed today is about more than holiday flights or passenger numbers, it's a long term commitment to drive jobs, growth and opportunities in sustainable aviation, advanced manufacturing, freight and even the defence sector". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
The UK Government previously confirmed GBP30 million in devolved funding to support the airport’s reopening, projecting the creation of 5000 jobs and a GBP5 billion economic boost, with a working group established alongside local authorities to advance the project1. City of Doncaster Council secured a 125-year lease on the airport from Peel Airports and has partnered with Munich Airport International to provide operational support2 3.