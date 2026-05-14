Doncaster Sheffield Airport advances to stage three of airspace change process

UK's City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, via her official Facebook account, confirmed (12-May-2026) Doncaster Sheffield Airport passed the first two stages of its airspace change process (ACP) and has progressed to stage three, which will include stakeholder engagement and consultation during summer 2026. Ms Jones stated the ACP is a "crucial part of plans to reopen" the airport, with the current timeline working towards "a positive decision in spring 2027". FlyDoncaster director Christian Foster stated: "We are undertaking an expedited process alongside our highly experienced team and our specialist consultants, so that we can realise the benefits of a reopened Doncaster Sheffield Airport as soon as possible and start delivering a positive impact for the local economy". Mr Foster added: "Passing this point is a major milestone and I'm very grateful to our team for the significant amount of work that has got us to this stage as well as our aviation consultants Trax International who have been pivotal to this success".