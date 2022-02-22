Dominican Republic Government commences Punta Cana International Airport expansion project

Become a CAPA Member
Dominican Republic's Government announced (20-Feb-2022) the commencement of Punta Cana International Airport's USD280 million expansion project. The initiative includes the construction of the 265,518sqm Punta Cana Free Trade Zone logistics centre and the expansion of Terminal B to 25,000sqm. The logistics centre will include a cargo hub, MRO facility and fuel production capabilities, while the expanded terminal will feature seven gates with aerobridges, with capacity to handle three million passengers p/a. USD80 million is earmarked for the terminal's expansion, with completion scheduled for Nov-2022. [more - original PR - Spanish]

