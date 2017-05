Doha Hamad International Airport COO Engineer Badr Al-Meer, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, stated (16-May-2017) there are no studies to develop an additional runway, confirming "we believe having two runways is sufficient". According to the CAPA Doha Hamad International Airport profile, the airport has a 4850m × 60m and a 4250m × 60m runway.