DHC and Viking Air temporarily suspend production of Dash 8-400 and Twin Otter aircraft

Longview Aviation Capital Corporation, parent company of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) and Viking Air, suspended (20-Mar-2020) production of Dash 8-400 and series 400 Twin Otter aircraft, effective immediately and until further notice. The temporary measure is due to "significantly reduced airline activity" following the outbreak of coronavirus. It is expected to impact approximately 65% of De Havilland personnel and 40% of Viking Air personnel. [more - original PR]