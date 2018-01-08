Deutsche Lufthansa AG reiterates Eurowings to be profitable in 2017

Deutsche Lufthansa AG reiterated (05-Jan-2018) Eurowings is expected to be profitable in 2017, with the carrier achieving a CASK reduction of 10% in the first nine months of 2017. The 10% reduction supersedes a separate 10% reduction achieved in 2016. Eurowings' fleet will grow from around 160 aircraft in 2017 to more than 210 aircraft in 2018/2019. Eurowings is currently the third largest point-to-point-airline in Europe with highest concentration of aircraft per base. [more - original PR]