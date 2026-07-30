Deutsche Lufthansa submits bid for minority stake in TAP Air Portugal
Deutsche Lufthansa submitted (29-Jul-2026) a bid to Parpública for a minority stake in TAP Air Portugal. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr stated: "We want to strengthen Portugal's national airline as part of the Lufthansa Group and as the leading airline for the South Atlantic, with Lisbon as its strategic hub". Lufthansa Group airlines currently offer 353 weekly frequencies to and from Portugal, employing over 500 skilled professionals in the country, with the number expected to increase to over 1000 by 2030. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa Technik plans to build a 55,000sqm facility in Portugal by 2028. [more - original PR - German]
Background ✨
Portugal’s Government required binding bids from Lufthansa and Air France-KLM by 29-Jul-2026 after the two groups emerged as the sole contenders, with Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz saying the buyer selection would hinge on strategic commitments beyond price, including strengthening TAP across Portugal’s nine other airports as well as Lisbon1. Lufthansa and Air France-KLM previously lodged non-binding offers for a 44.9% stake in Apr-2026, with the privatisation process expected to conclude by early Sep-20262.