Deutsche Lufthansa submits bid for minority stake in TAP Air Portugal

Portugal’s Government required binding bids from Lufthansa and Air France-KLM by 29-Jul-2026 after the two groups emerged as the sole contenders, with Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz saying the buyer selection would hinge on strategic commitments beyond price, including strengthening TAP across Portugal’s nine other airports as well as Lisbon1. Lufthansa and Air France-KLM previously lodged non-binding offers for a 44.9% stake in Apr-2026, with the privatisation process expected to conclude by early Sep-20262.