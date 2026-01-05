5-Jan-2026 12:53 PM
Denver International Airport marks milestones for 2025
Denver International Airport reported (30-Dec-2025) the following milestones for 2025:
- For the first time in its history, the airport ranked above all other US airports for nonstop domestic destinations served;
- The airport set all time passenger traffic records in Jan-2025, Jun-2025, Jul-2025, Aug-2025, Sep-2025 and Oct-2025, with the airport handling more than eight million monthly passengers for the first time in Jul-2025;
- The introduction of three new international destinations by United Airlines to Rome, Regina and Punta Cana;
- The introduction of A380 flights by Lufthansa in Apr-2025, marking the first time a carrier has operated scheduled commercial service with the aircraft at Denver International Airport;
- The airport unveiled renderings for the final phase of its Great Hall Programme;
- The opening of the East Screening Checkpoint in Aug-2025 ahead of schedule and USD10 million under budget;
- Substantial completion on the construction of the new Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation;
- Completed initial planning for the expansion of the north terminal and eventual 50 additional gates. The next step will be to procure a project management team consultant;
- The airport opened 31 concessions in 2025, the largest number for a single year. [more - original PR]