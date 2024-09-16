Denmark's Aviation Climate Partnership calls for government to invest in green fuels
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport announced (12-Sep-2024) the 'Aviation Climate Partnership' submitted recommendations to Denmark's Climate Minister Lars Aagaard regarding the potential for low aromatic fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The government, the Socialist People's Party and the Red-Green Alliance have allocated DKK1.1 billion (EUR147.4 million) for the green transformation of aviation as part of 'The Road to Green Aviation' political agreement. The funds can be used for low aromatic jet fuel and SAF, among other uses. SAS CEO and Aviation Climate Partnership chairman Anko van der Werff stated the partnership recommended that the government allocate DKK987 million (EUR132.2 million) to a pool that will support the establishment of Danish SAF production, such as power-to-x-based jet fuel. The partnership also recommended that the government investigate the possibilities of expanding low-aromatic jet fuel, which can potentially have climate and environmental benefits. Members of the partnership include SAS, Copenhagen Kastrup Airport, Norwegian, DAT, Sunclass Airlines, Billund Airport, Aalborg Airport, Aarhus Airport, DI Transport, Maersk Air Cargo, 3F Transport, FPU, Dansk Metal, Naviair, The Council for Green Transition, Southern Denmark University, NISA, NIRAS, Drivkraft Danmark, Ørsted and Haldor Topsøe. The recommendations are also supported by DCC Shell Aviation, European Energy, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Arcadia eFuels and Kalundborg Refinery. [more - original PR]